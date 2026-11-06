Junior League of The Woodlands Holiday Market Returns November 20-22, Bringing Christmas Shopping and Community Giving Together

For many families in The Woodlands and surrounding communities, holiday shopping is about more than finding the right gift. It's also about enjoying familiar traditions, discovering small businesses and spending time together as the Christmas season approaches. This November, one of the area's popular annual shopping events will bring those experiences together while supporting programs that make a difference for local families throughout the year.

The 2026 Junior League of The Woodlands Holiday Market returns November 20-22 to The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, offering three days of Christmas shopping, holiday décor, specialty merchandise and one-of-a-kind gifts. An exclusive Preview Party on Thursday, November 19, will give attendees an opportunity to shop before the market opens to the general public.

Hosted by the Junior League of The Woodlands, Inc., the event is also one of the organization's most important annual fundraisers. Proceeds support community programs addressing childhood hunger, teen empowerment and the needs of women, children and families across Montgomery County and North Harris County.

A Favorite Woodlands Holiday Shopping Tradition Returns for 2026

Whether shoppers are searching for personalized Christmas gifts, seasonal decorations, jewelry, clothing or something special for a friend or family member, the Junior League Holiday Market brings a wide variety of merchandise together under one roof.

The annual market features local boutiques and specialty vendors offering holiday ornaments, home décor, accessories, personalized items and other gift ideas that shoppers may not find in traditional retail stores. For residents of The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, Magnolia, Tomball and nearby communities, the event offers an opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping while supporting independent merchants and a local nonprofit organization.

The event's popularity has also earned recognition within the community. According to the Junior League of The Woodlands, Holiday Market was named the No. 2 Best Event in The Woodlands in the 2026 Best of The Woodlands Awards.

Held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, the market offers an indoor shopping experience during one of the busiest stretches of the holiday season. Visitors can browse vendors, compare gifts and discover new businesses without traveling between multiple shopping destinations.

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2026 Junior League Holiday Market Dates, Hours and Ticket Prices

The 2026 Holiday Market will take place Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22, with an early-access Preview Party scheduled for Thursday evening.

Event Date Hours Preview Party Thursday, Nov. 19 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Holiday Market Friday, Nov. 20 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 21 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday Market Sunday, Nov. 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, 1601 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

General admission tickets cost $18 each when purchased online through November 15, 2026, and will be available at the door for $20 each. Tickets to the November 19 Preview Party cost $120 per person and are available until sold out.

Families planning to attend with young children should note the event's stroller policy. Strollers are permitted on Friday and Saturday after 2 p.m. and throughout the day on Sunday.

One important ticket detail may save shoppers some confusion at the entrance. Online purchasers will not receive electronic tickets with their order confirmations. Instead, tickets purchased in advance must be collected at Will Call at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott during Holiday Market shopping hours. Guests attending the Preview Party should confirm pickup arrangements with the organizer before arriving.

Tickets and additional event information are available through the official Junior League of The Woodlands Holiday Market website, with purchases available through the Junior League ticket portal.

Holiday Shopping That Helps Local Children and Families

What makes the Junior League Holiday Market particularly meaningful is where the proceeds go after the shopping bags are carried home.

The event is a major source of fundraising support for Junior League of The Woodlands, a volunteer organization focused on strengthening communities throughout Montgomery County and North Harris County. Its work extends well beyond the holiday season, addressing everyday challenges that can affect a child's ability to learn, a teenager's confidence or a family's access to essential resources.

One example is the organization's H.A.P.P.Y. program, short for Healthy Appetites Promote Positive Youth, which helps provide nutritious, child-friendly food to elementary school students facing food insecurity. Through partnerships with area schools, Junior League volunteers assemble and distribute bags of nonperishable food for children to take home over the weekend, when school meals may not be available.

During the 2024-2025 League year, the program supported children at 42 schools across Conroe ISD, Klein ISD, Montgomery ISD and Spring ISD. The organization has identified continued expansion of its weekend food assistance as a priority.

Another initiative, InSTEP (In Support of Teen Empowerment and Progress), works with community partners to support young people facing challenges involving mental health, access to basic necessities and the transition from foster care. Through InSTEP's Period Project, the Junior League also helps provide free menstrual hygiene products to students. In 2025, the organization distributed more than 100,000 products to 90 campuses throughout its service area.

These are the kinds of efforts that Holiday Market fundraising helps sustain. For shoppers, purchasing an admission ticket is one way to contribute to programs that support children and families in the same communities where they live, attend school and work.

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More Than 35 Years of Service: About Junior League of The Woodlands

Behind the Holiday Market is an organization with decades of history serving the Greater Houston area.

The Junior League of The Woodlands traces its roots to the Junior Service League of North Houston, established in 1983. The organization became the Junior League of North Harris County in 1990, expanded its name to reflect South Montgomery County in 2005 and adopted its current name, Junior League of The Woodlands, in 2015. It is a member of the Association of Junior Leagues International, a network of women's volunteer organizations dedicated to community service and leadership development.

Today, the organization has nearly 600 active, new and sustaining members who volunteer their time, develop leadership skills and work with community partners to address local needs. Although headquartered in The Woodlands, its service area reaches Conroe, Cypress, the FM 1960/Champions area, Humble, Katy, Kingwood, Magnolia, Montgomery, Spring, Tomball and Willis.

According to the organization, members contribute more than 31,000 volunteer hours annually, representing an estimated community value exceeding $1 million. Over more than three decades, Junior League of The Woodlands reports a cumulative community investment of approximately $4 million.

Its work also includes literacy initiatives, educational support and partnerships with area nonprofits. Programs such as Keys to Learning help encourage children's interest in reading and STEAM education, while Ready Hands connects volunteers with nonprofit organizations needing additional assistance for community projects.

What ties these efforts together is the organization's emphasis on preparing women to lead through hands-on service. Members gain experience organizing programs, managing resources, collaborating with local organizations and responding to community needs.

The annual Holiday Market helps provide financial support for that work, allowing an event centered on Christmas shopping to contribute to efforts that continue long after the decorations have been packed away.

Plan Ahead for a Holiday Tradition That Gives Back

With Thanksgiving falling just days after the Holiday Market, the November 20-22 event provides an opportunity for residents to finish some early Christmas shopping before the holiday calendar becomes even busier. Shoppers interested in saving on admission should purchase tickets by November 15, while those hoping to attend the Preview Party are encouraged to secure tickets before they sell out.

For longtime attendees, the Holiday Market offers a chance to return to a favorite seasonal tradition. For first-time visitors, it is an opportunity to discover local merchants while becoming better acquainted with an organization whose volunteers support schools, children and families throughout the region.

And for the Junior League of The Woodlands, each Holiday Market is another opportunity to turn community participation into meaningful support for neighbors who need it.

Residents can learn more about the organization, explore volunteer opportunities and purchase Holiday Market tickets at thewoodlands.jl.org.

Stay connected with My Neighborhood News for more information about Christmas events in The Woodlands, holiday markets in Montgomery County, seasonal activities and community traditions taking place throughout the Greater Houston area.