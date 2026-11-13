As temperatures drop and days get shorter, many of us hunker down at home. This seasonal shift also makes for a great time to enjoy cozy activities, whether it’s arts, crafts, cooking, puzzling, or playing games. My Modern Met Store has it all, with a stylish, creative twist on otherwise ordinary items like playing cards or colored pencils. You’ll just need to decide what you want to do first!

Set an end-of-year goal to learn a new craft by working on an embroidery kit from Kiriki Press. Start simple with a Bat Embroidery Kit, which invites you to stitch a bat plushie. It’s ideal for embroidery newbies because it uses basic stitches sparingly. Once you’re feeling more confident, try one of the more advanced doll kits, like a sheep wearing a sweater.

Maybe crafts aren’t your thing, but cooking is. Late fall into winter is soup season, making it time to bring the Nessie Ladle into your kitchen. This adorable tool puts the “fun” in functional, modeled after the legendary Loch Ness monster that’s said to live in the Scottish Highlands. The ladle has a 10-inch-long handle, so you can use it in deep pots, and four little feet keep it upright. Once you’ve taken the pot off the stove, let it rest on the silicone Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet.

Scroll down for more ways to stay cozy at home.

As temperatures drop and days get shorter, many of us hunker down at home.

Bat Embroidery Kit

It’s also a great time to enjoy cozy activities, whether it’s arts, crafts, cooking, puzzling, or playing games. My Modern Met Store has it all.

Sheep Embroidery Kit

Nessie Ladle

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Earth Jigsaw Puzzle

OBEY RED Playing Cards

Colorbrush

Double Rainbow Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

Paint by Sticker: Work of Art

Related Articles :

Adorable Craft Kits Invite You To Embroider the Creature Kingdom

Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies

Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure

Stay Creative and Warm Down to Your Toes With These Artsy Socks

Decorate Your Skin for Spring With These Artsy Temporary Tattoos

READ:Hunker Down in Style With These Artsy Ways To Get Cozy at Home