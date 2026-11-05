Toru Utsumi, aka Japan’s “dancing salaryman,” doesn’t let the 9-to-5 grind get him down. The 60-year-old man works as a management consultant by day, but once he’s off the clock, you’ll find him dancing his way across Tokyo. His feel-good videos have earned him millions of online fans from around the world, many of whom are inspired by his carefree way of just enjoying life.

Utsumi started to learn to dance in 2018 at the age of 52. He grooves to pretty much any type of music, from pop and rock to J-pop and Afro-Cuban jazz. “In my younger days, I enjoyed nightlife at discos and clubs,” he reveals on Instagram (translated). “Now that I’m in dance school as an adult, I’m struggling with the choreography. I’m taking my time to learn each step.”

In Japan, public displays of personal expression aren’t the norm. Many citizens value order and quiet streets, but Utsumi chooses to be different. His dance videos poke fun at Japan’s corporate culture and remind people to have fun and stop caring about what other people think. Plus, at 60 years old, he proves you’re never too old to do what you love. As Utsumi puts it, “It’s never too late to start. Because today is the youngest day of my life.”

Check out some of his videos below and follow Toru Utsumi on Instagram for more.

Toru Utsumi, aka Japan’s “dancing salaryman,” works as a management consultant by day, but once he’s off the clock, you’ll find him dancing his way across Tokyo.

The 60-year-old is proof that life gets better when you stop caring about what other people think.

His infectious joy for dancing has helped him make friends across the world.

Toru Utsumi: Website | Instagram | YouTube

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READ:Japan’s 60-Year-Old “Dancing Salaryman” Goes Viral for Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching