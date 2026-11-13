CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners approved several text amendments, including increasing Suburban Commercial District density and adding new accessory dwelling unit provisions, while rejecting a 75-foot variance for gas stations Nov. 10.

Following extensive debate and public comment, commissioners voted 3-2 to reject a citizen-sponsored text amendment proposing to alter county code to allow the Board of Appeals to grant a variance permitting the distance between a gas station entrance or exit and an intersection to be no less than 75 feet.

Public comment urged against the amendment, raising concerns for traffic safety.

While the proposed ordinance changes would apply countywide, the amendment was initially introduced on behalf of a property owner proposing a gas station at Maryland Route 405 and U.S. Route 301 along Price Road, a site public commenters noted to the commissioners as notoriously dangerous and the location of numerous crashes.

Attorney Brendan Mullaney, speaking on behalf of the applicant, argued that the amendment would allow applicants to seek a variance through the Board of Appeals in extraordinary circumstances rather than explicitly reducing the 100-foot setback. The amendment would maintain all existing variance criteria and would not guarantee project approval, he said. Regarding safety concerns at Route 405 and Route 301, Mullaney noted that planned state improvements within the next 24 months would likely be completed before development on nearby properties could proceed, given the 36 to 48-month timeline required for approvals.

Voting against the proposed ordinance, Commission President Jim Moran called the discussed intersection as “extremely volatile” and said changes should not be considered until anticipated state safety improvements are completed.

Commissioner Jack Wilson voted in favor of the amendment, reiterating that while the text amendment was prompted by the specific project at 301/405, amendment revisions would allow applicants to be heard before the Board of Appeals.

The applicant has the ability to reapply in a year or so following state safety installation measures, according to the county.

An ordinance was approved regulating cottage industries in the Agricultural District. Additional suggestions by the Planning Commission include changing hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., placing authority with the planning director instead of the zoning administrator, and clarifying that multiple structures may not cumulatively exceed size limits, according to Principal Planner Stephanie Jones. Suggestions are expected to be voted on at a later date.

The commissioners approved text amendments defining accessory dwelling units (ADUs) following state legislation requiring ADUs to be up to 75% of the size of the primary dwelling, Jones said. This will increase the permitted size of the county’s current "guest apartment" structures and establish parking requirements, she said.

The commissioners approved another citizen-sponsored text amendment increasing the maximum impervious surface ratio in the Suburban Commercial district from 45% to 65%.

The commissioners also approved an amendment restricting allowable uses in open space that has been administratively subdivided under the ordinance.

Additionally, commissioners approved the 2026 Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan adoption schedule.

The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners will next meet Nov. 24.