Do you remember Skydance Interactive’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra? An upcoming action adventure game written by Amy Hennig, who is famous for being one of the big contributing writers behind beloved franchises like the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted, and covering an early period in Marvel’s current history involving characters like Captain America and a pre-T’challa Black Panther. Well, I don’t blame you if you don’t remember it, it’s been about 2 years since the teaser trailer and since then the game’s presence in the public zeitgeist has vanished almost entirely.

Updates on Rise of Hydra has been so sparse that nobody has really paid it much mind, and many even assumed it canceled (though the Tweet that started the cancellation rumor has since been deleted) until recently, where news that the game had been completely revamped to be a one-button game took over social media for a day earlier this week.

Obviously, fans weren’t exactly thrilled at this revelation. People prefer their games to be a bit more involved than a single button, but at least this news has clarified that Rise of Hydra is still in development.

Now that we know the game is still being developed, we can delve a bit deeper into that “one button” comment. According to the Kotaku article linked in the above post, Rise of Hydra’s light gameplay can be blamed on its transition from a Netflix movie game to a proper console and PC release. This is, essentially, changing mediums entirely since Netflix games are tailor made to be much more casual experiences. Taking what was essentially an interactive movie to an actual game is a harsh right turn to take and one that will definitely be a challenge for the dev team to overcome.

Still, according to Kotaku’s sources in the article above Rise of Hydra is close to complete as we fast approach its 2027 release date, and with The Game Awards being hosted on Disney+ this year there’s a very real chance we see another trailer for it at the event.