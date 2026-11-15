Project Rabbit, released an “Official Cinematic Trailer” through IGN. The new trailer gives a look at some familiar but completely new characters in this new Wonderland Universe, it also introduces Consoles: PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X &S, as well as Epic Games Store alongside Steam as platforms for the game.

The theme of the trailer is the famous “JABBERWOCKY from Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There.” The Red queen is silent and powerful, in a giant tub filled with red roses. The symbolism of the multiple red petals floating in blood red water isn’t lost, as most are all aware of the Queen of Hearts bloody rule.

She uses one hand to push her crown, the gaudy and extremely detailed crown, sitting above the red and rose filled waters on a safe pavilion. As always, the crown is safe and separate from the red rose petals, bloody water and whatever madness she unleashes while ruling. The Queen continues relaxing while playing with the crown, and the trailer shifts to the naked queen’s back and hair. Then a woman with one bat wing on her left side, a snake on her right side, and a tail, kneels before a set of black wearing knights. Each knight holds a shield with a heart, signifying them as the red queen’s knights. In another pov, she’s kneeling right in front of the bathing queen. The Queen rises up from the massive bath, to the still kneeling woman who’s also crowned. Once the queen is close enough, she rises. The trailer states “Beware the Jabberwok” and the crowned woman leaves with a smile.

Two women fight a massive dragon hybrid, with a weird face and tentacles on its neck: the jabberwocky itself. It has lightning, fire and strong claws in its arsenal and it uses all those against its opponents. The girls give hit after hits, and apart from a sword scratching face, the jabberwocky seems nigh impenetrable. It enters the skies and starts reigning fire. Back in the red Queen’s domain, black knights patrol the entrance gates, while knights guard the queen’s beloved red roses, a giant black knight stands for protection, then the crowned woman.