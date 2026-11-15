A few fortunate fliers lucky to beat the historic FAA ground stop that brought departing flights across the country to a halt were able to count themselves extra lucky, as their Southwest flight from Los Angeles to Orlando featured a surprise concert from The Used, Simple Plan and Hoobastank. As Consequence reports, the flight on Friday, November 13th was one of the last to depart the Los Angeles International Airport before the nationwide ground stop was issued, with the plane featuring all three bands in tow. As various videos from the flight show, the bands made their way down the plane’s aisles to perform stripped-down versions of some of their biggest hits of the 2000s.

Hoobastank lead with “The Reason,” with Simple Plan performing “Perfect” and “I’m Just a Kid” and The Used playing “The Taste of Ink,” all while passengers sang along from their seats. The bands were all on their way to the final stop of the 2026 Vans Warped Tour, scheduled for November 14th and 15th in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The bands decided to provide some special in-flight entertainment on their way there and broke out into song to make the viral moment.

One of the passengers who shared clips online, Jordan Orion, stated the flight was one of the last to depart before the ground stop order came later that Friday afternoon. The order, a rarity that is the third of it’s kind since 9/11, halted flights all across the country due to a telecommunications outage affected air traffic control centers nationwide.