From the team behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes a new original comedy series Sunset P.I., according to Deadline. The official co-creators, writers, and executive producers of the show are Dan Goor (Parks and Recreation, Killing It) and Luke Del Tredici (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod, The Naked Gun) is also an executive producer of the show, and directs the Sunset P.I. pilot episode.

The new series stars fan-favorite actor Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World) playing as Mickey Wilder, actress Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Don’t Breathe) playing as Faye Westlake, and actor Keith David (The Princess and the Frog, The Lowdown) playing as Julius Royal. Johnson is also credited to be a producer of the show. Other characters announced to star in Sunset P.I. are actor Langston Kerman (South Side, The Boys) playing as Justin Royal and actress Mary Shalaby (Brooklyn Coffee Shop, Moonsung) playing as Raya.

Johnson plays Mickey Wilder who is described as a former LAPD cop who is going through a bad breakup, and is now transitioning as a private investigator in Hollywood. Wilder’s boss is Julius Royal, the man in charge of the detective agency who is old school and very stern and strict. Julius Royal’s son also works at the detective agency, Justin Royal, who is very ambitious and works to make his dad proud now being hired in, and works with Wilder frequently. Faye Westlake also is a part of the team who is an investigative journalist who comes in very handy, as she is very smart, sharp, and resourceful to the agency.

Sunset P.I. will have it’s series premiere officially on February 8th, 2027. A total of 10 episodes premieres for the first season of the show, and will air every Monday night at 8:30PM EST on NBC, with availability to stream on Peacock on Tuesdays.