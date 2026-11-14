With hype building around the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI, leaks and speculation abound about countless elements of the hotly anticipated game. Today, however, saw a leak about about the musical side of things, as the full tracklist to Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album has been leaked online. The list, featuring 34 songs across 4 different “sides,” contains a plethora of new songs from a wide variety of musicians. The list can be found below on a post to X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

The leak features the album’s full tracklist, running at a total of 34 songs split across two discs. The genre-spanning album features names such as Justice, Dua Lipa, Fred Again…, Morgan Wallen, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Young Thug, Lana Del Ray, Tove Lo, Cardi B and Rina Sawayama. This list also comes on top of the countless other artists whose work is featured on the in-game radio stations, many of whom also contributed to this album. Some of the album’s tracks are already available on streaming services, but the leak also reveals plenty of new songs yet to be released, expected to come in the lead up to or following the game’s full release on November 19th. Fan reactions are expectedly divisive, with much buzz expressing excitement and disappointment over who did and didn’t make the cut, with others joking about the leak or their excitement for the coming release. Fans will have to wait just a few more days to get their hands on the game and to give a listen to the full album when both drop next week on the 19th.