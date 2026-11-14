Rock icon Hayley Williams surprised fans in a live performance at Brazil this week by inviting out one of the country’s most legendary artists to cover a song by a legend of the whole music world. As Pitchfork reports, at the Thursday showing on November 12th, Willaims brought out Seu Jorge on stage to perform two duets alongside her, with the first track being a cover of the late, great David Bowie’s “Life On Mars?” The pair then played William’s “Zissou” off her 2025 album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. Video of the performance can be found below.

“I don’t know if you know,” Williams started, “that I have a lot of Brazilian friends. Would you please welcome my friend, Seu Jorge?” The crowd welcomed the musician with a warm and thunderous applause and chanting, with Jorge greeting the crowd and expressing gratitude for performing with Williams. Williams also humorously asks Jorge to “go easy on my Portuguese” before Jorge begins the performance in his native tongue while playing an acoustic guitar backing. Williams joins him for the chorus.

“Zissou,” the second song performed, notably features a Portuguese verse inspired off Jorge’s work in the soundtrack to Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, which featured a variety of Bowie covers including “Life on Mars?” It made for a full-circle moment uniting fans of both artists, as well as a tribute to the legendary Bowie just over a decade after his passing.