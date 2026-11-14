Episode 5 explores how the cycle of war and loss ravages men to operate with a survival mentality, oblivious to their losing humanity in the process. Bass and Dana arrive to Rivenbark’s science fair just as Lighthorse’s alliance with the Confederate general takes a turn.

Lighthorse discovers Rivenbark kidnapped Etta, betraying the word of their fragile bond. Rivenbark attempts to rid himself of the Choctaw sheriff and his Holy People before retreating to his formidable fortress. It’s here that another bond meets friction as Bass’ decision to assassinate the white man drives Dana to stand solo on her morals.

Bass infiltrates the affair just as Rivenbark reveals his creation: a mech manned by what use to be Bully Shaw. Rivebark hopes to sell a fleet of these to the highest bidder, cashing in on the profit of war’s dog-eat-dog mentality. Bass makes himself known, allowing Rivenbark’s guests to witness his weapon at work. Seeing Bass as a formidable opponent, Rivenbark pivots and unleashes his ultimate weapon: the building itself.

As the massive estate morphs into a walking artillery, Dana finds Etta held captive in the lower deck. The two free the enslaved workers, including her Uncle Eugene, who apologizes for his part in Rivenbark’s rise. Together, the three work to disable the behemoth.

Bass battles Rivenbark just as Lighthorse, Ahni and the Holy People join the fight. Rivenbark has magic-proofed his machine, proving to be indestructible. Suddenly, recognizing his new arm conducts energy, Bass absorbs Ahni’s lightning and delivers the enemy a massive right-hook knockout. Rejecting his impulse to kill, Bass arrests Rivenbark, who unravels as his plot is foiled. He sought to destroy the world because the world took his family.

With Rivenbark immobilized, Bass realizes Lighthorse aims to finish the mission of destroying the army base within Central City. Bass warns Lighthorse that his family and other innocents will suffer, but Lighthorse is determined to end the white man’s power once and for all. He brazenly threatens the crew to continue their path, and sends Bass cascading out of the machine as Ahni watches, torn between her father’s heroism and Lighthorse’s earned rage.

Episode 5 is another solid entry in the series, revealing the deep-seeded trauma that war plants in its soldiers and survivors. Both Bass and Lighthorse imagine the only solution is to return the favor, but it doesn’t heal the broken or bring the dead back. And it doesn’t stop the violence; it stays with the person. We even see how it impacted Rivenbark, our evident villain, who lost his humanity when war took his family, proving nobody wins a war.

The writing and performances are top-notch, with Chaske Spencer delivering a stellar heel-turn as Lighthorse. Despite his methods, one cannot deny the characters’ justification in seeking to end white supremacy’s unholy war against his people.

Rating: 9/10