“We finally made it to Friday,” wrote Fall Out Boy on Instagram, “here’s a reward.” The reward in question, as Alternative Press reports, is a brand new single released yesterday by the band. “Doomsday Generation (Slacker for the Ages)” is the latest release by the band in the midst of a week already packed with news for the band, with the new track also featuring Walter Schreifels from Quicksand. The track can be found on Fall Out Boy’s YouTube channel.

The song is an explosive rock song in the classic style of the band, with lyrics speaking about the “Doomsday Generation,” speaking of their struggles and the woes they face. The previously mentioned announcement message references a line from the song’s chorus, “And we finally made it to Friday, just to have a Monday / come back around again.” The new track comes in a packed week of news for the band – just this Tuesday on November 10th, the band played a secret show in Koreatown which featured the live debut of the track “Aces” which released the day before on November 9th, as well as plenty of possible teases for the band’s next album. Signage at the show also featured lyrics to “Doomsday Generation,” with fans at the show even allegedly receiving VHS tapes labeled “DOOMSDAY” featuring the new song.

The November 9th single also came with a bevvy of announcements of its own, such as the band’s Twilight of the Punks headlining tour which will mark the band’s biggest in their career with a total of 36 dates. This is all to say that, while no official announcement of an album has come just yet, fans have many reasons to speculate something is coming soon, with Fall Out Boy undoubtedly keeping themselves busy with something these past few days.