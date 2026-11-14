It isn’t often that games within the same universe adopt different genres of play, given how often play patterns are recognized as being tied into the story of any given narrative. The most common place this practice is seen, however, is in spin-off titles, such as the upcoming Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation, a game taking place shortly after the events of Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin. The game has been receiving bits and pieces of new information since its initial announcement through sources such as the game’s official website, and now publisher, XSEED Games, has put out another trailer on their YouTube channel to give players a better sense of the story.



The trailer begins on a scene featuring the new main character, Kokorowa, a friend of the previous protagonist, Sakuna. Kokorowa is being bullied when a new character, Kusubi, appears and drives off the bullies on spring shoes. He grants the word of advice that knowledge shouldn’t be feared and shows himself to be an innovator. Before he goes to chase off the children, he drops a gear, inspiring Kokorowa’s journey of invention herself as she assumed the role of an inventor goddess. Later on, she is also seen speaking with Sakuna about her past and how the experience shaped her.

Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation will feature a gameplay loop fitting of an inventor goddess as she sends her inventions into battle against foes in contrast to the 2D platforming of Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin. After meeting with new friends and adversaries, Kokoruwa finds herself before a tower of automata where she tests her skills against multiple enemies on one large construct.

As with any spin-off game, Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation has the opportunity to bring the series to new fans while expanding what the original is capable of. Those interested either in the story of the first game or in the new play pattern introduced in the upcoming title will be excited to see it getting more footage.