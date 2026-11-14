On November 12, 2026, indie developer Spark’d Games officially released their debut title, Toybox Tactics. As described by the development team, Toybox Tactics is a strategy game where players shrink down to the size of a toy, entering a small, “block sized world.” In this world, the toys have been left behind by their creator- a “young god” in the game’s lore- and have resorted to war to name their next leader. To win, players must strategically “deploy [their] toy soldiers across the map in order to destroy enemy towers.”



At the time of release, Toybox Tactics features twenty different achievements and several unique features, including a “fully original soundtrack, seasonal worlds and a little extra bonus, secret collectables, [and] tight medal rankings.” The development team, however, may have plans to update these numbers very soon, although Toybox Tactics is not in an early release or demo period.

“This is our first game as Spark’d Games, so we’re really excited for this release and what comes next,” writes one development team member, Carson, on a Steam update post. They go on to explain that “Toybox Tactics started as as a duo project between myself (Carson) and Benjamin as a game jam project for college late in 2025, called Wooden Wars.” After agreeing it would “make a great game if [they] added levels,” the pair invited a few more friends to join the Spark’d Games team, and ended up creating an early iteration of Toybox Tactics.

In the same update post, the Spark’d Games team hinted at future work, before sharing that they intend on “developing Toybox Tactics further. As Carson explains, “both Benjamin and I have some cool stuff we want to throw in as a bonus.” The small studio expects to “have more news [to share] around Thanksgiving,” which falls on November 26, 2026 this year. Currently, Toybox Tactics is available to download on Steam, but only for Windows users.