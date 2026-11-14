According to Deadline, the VisionQuestseries brought the WandaVisiontrilogy to a close, Marvel’s most-watched finale in three years. The last episode of the series gathered 3.7 million views after one day of streaming globally on Disney+, marking a series high and a 44% viewership increase over the previous episode. This is the best finale for Marvel since the ending of the second season of Loki.

As per Deadline, VisionQuest has been holding its own on the Nielsen streaming charts as well, climbing to No. 6 among streaming originals for the week of October 26 to November 1. The last episode blew up due to the teased return of Wanda Maximoff in its end-credit sequence, setting the stage nicely for next month’s Avengers: Doomsday premiere. This also spiked the sales of tickets for the upcoming film.

According to Deadline, in the series, Paul Bettany (A Knight’s Tale, A Beautiful Mind) stars as Vision, a former Avenger who was introduced in 2015’s Age of Ultron and killed in the 2018 Infinity War film. The series follows White Vision, who is on a quest to understand who he is after his original memories were unlocked. He fights with the face and memories of the original Vision that were lost to him, but not his humanity or virtues.

As per Deadline, the series also stars James Spader (Boston Legal, The Blacklist) as Ultron, Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard, Kim Possible) as Paladin and Faran Tahir (The Martial Artist, Flight World Was II) reprising his role of Raz. The cast also includes Lauren Morais (The Cow Girl, The Red King), Diane Morgan (Ann Droid, Cunk on Life), Orla Brady (Into the Badlands, The Price of Desire), Diane Morgan (Cunk on Britain, Cunk on Earth), Polly Frame (Murder Island, Half Light) and many others.

VisionQuest and all other Marvel Series and films are available to stream on Disney+.