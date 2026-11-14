The sprawling multiverse of the iconic trading card game Magic: The Gathering, after 30 years, is preparing to make its leap to streaming with a new animated series currently in development at Netflix. The new project will be called Planeswalker,, plunging viewers into a high-stakes conflict between rival mages. Netflix unleashed the first footage in a new teaser. View it below.

At the heart of the story is fan-favorite hero Chandra Nalaar—a fiercely independent pyromancer wielding raw, unpredictable fire magic. Hunted by powerful forces seeking to exploit her rare gift, Chandra is forced to confront the lingering trauma of her past while staying one step ahead of her pursuers.

Realizing she cannot survive the coming storm alone, Chandra must join forces with other legendary Planeswalkers—beings capable of traveling between disparate worlds. Together, they will have to master their volatile abilities, forge fragile alliances and navigate treacherous, magic-warped realms in a desperate race to stop a devastating war from tearing the multiverse apart.

The showrunner for the approaching fantasy series will be Terry Matalas (VisionQuest, 12 Monkeys), as well as Cindy Appel (Star Trek: Picard, MacGyver) as co-showrunner. Digic will handle the animation to add to its other well-known works such as several episodes of Secret Level and Love, Death & Robots. Furthermore, the new animated project will also partner with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast, the companies behind the iconic fantasy tabletop game. The main point of the first-look update is the commitment the team is putting into honoring the rich, multiverse-spanning lore that has defined the tabletop game over the decades.

Should the series prove to be a ratings success, it could pave the way for an expanded slate of spin-offs and future adaptations set within the broader Magic: The Gathering multiverse. With all this as of right now, the release date for Planeswalker hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s slated to debut in 2027.