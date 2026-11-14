Great news for fans of Virgin River —Netflix has renewed the series for a ninth season. According to Deadline, with this renewal, Virgin River will go on to be the longest-running original scripted series on Netflix.

For those who don’t know, Virgin River tells a story about Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what she finds there. The series also chronicles the romantic relationships of the characters on the series, especially Monroe and Jack Sheridan. Its eighth season, currently being worked on, follows Mel and Jack as they are about to enter the next phase of their relationship, becoming parents.

Executive producer Patrick Sean Smith (Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Chasing Life) spoke regarding his partnership with Netflix when it came to the series.

“We’re all so grateful for our partnership with Netflix and incredibly proud to be a part of their legacy,” Smith said via Deadline. “In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made Virgin River feel like home the world over.”

The cast consists of Alexandra Breckenridge (My Secret Santa, Cast Away Sorta), Martin Henderson (My Life Is Murder, Madam), Colin Lawrence (Double Double Trouble, Napa Ever After), Tim Matheson (9-1-1: Nashville, Still Here Hollywood Podcast), Benjamin Hollingsworth (The Christmas Ring, Love Is a Dog’s Best Friend), Annette O’Toole (Eugene the Marine, Selected Shorts), Sarah Dugdale (Allegiance, Dial S for Santa), Teryl Rothery (Murder in a Small Town, Tidings for the Season), Marco Grazzini (Watson, Christmas Under the Lights), Zibby Allen (A Pickleball Christmas, A Stranger’s Child), Nicola Cavendish (The Romeo Section, The Christmas Note), Kai Bradbury (Off Campus, Stargazed) and Gwynyth Walsh (Holiday Unplugged, Sins of an Amish Husband).

We will have to wait for an official trailer for season eight of the series. In the meantime, feel free to check out Virgin River on Netflix.