Sources said Aaron and Adam Nee are to write and direct a live-action film based on the board game Catan for Netflix, Deadline reported on Nov. 9, but Netflix declined to comment on the report. The project follows Netflix’s October 2025 deal with tabletop games company Asmodee for exclusive global adaptation rights to the board game, under which the streamer would develop “live-action and animated film and scripted TV series as well as unscripted projects and video games,” according to Deadline’s report.

Asmodee’s Darren Kyman, Catan Studio’s (also Asmodee Studio) Pete Fenlon, and Guido and Benjamin Teuber, sons of game creator Klaus Teuber, are producing all projects under the deal. Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment is also attached to produce. Plot details, casting, and a release date are yet to be announced. Klaus Teuber’s game debuted in 1995 as The Settlers of Catan. Players build settlements, roads, and cities on the fictional island of Catan, extract and trade resources such as lumber, brick, and grain, competing to reach 10 victory points. When the deal was announced in October 2025, Asmodee said that the game had sold more than 45 million copies and had been translated into more than 40 languages.

Asmodee is a “global leader in tabletop gaming known for games like Ticket to Ride, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens,” according to Netflix Tudum’s official announcement of the deal. Asmodee Thomas Koegler said at the deal’s announcement,

I’m thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe. I find it exciting for the future of the brand.

The Nee brothers co-wrote and directed The Lost City (2022), an action comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. They also share writing credits on Masters of the Universe, the live-action adaptation directed by Travis Knight. They also co-wrote McG’s upcoming Netflix spy comedy feature starring Kevin Hart and Henry Cavill. The brothers are represented by LBI, CAA, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett and Kole.