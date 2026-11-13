Apple TV’s multi-award winning and nominated sci-fi series Pluribus has officially promoted Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death, Sunnyside) to series regular for season two, according to Deadline. Schutte plays as Kumba Diabaté.

Pluribus prefaces on the “most miserable person on Earth who must save the world from happiness”. Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, Bad Boys: Ride or Die) is the main lead, playing as Carol Sturka (Things Heard & Seen, Cooper’s Bar). Other cast members include Karolina Wydra (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, A Score to Settle) as Zosia, Carlos-Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601, The Other Son) as Manousos Ovideo , Miriam Shor (Younger, American Fiction) as Helen L. Umstead, Menik Gooneratne (Neighbours, Mortal Engines) as Laxmi, and newcomer actress Darinka Arones as Kusimayu.

The creator, showrunner, executive producer, director, and writer for the show is Vince Gilligan (Hancock, The X-Files). Gilligan is best known for creating the “Breaking Bad” universe, with the TV shows Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Also slated to serve as executive producers of Pluribus includes Gordon Smith (Talking Bad, Better Call Saul Presents: Slippin’ Jimmy), Trina Siopy (The Night Shift, House of the Dragon), Jeff Frost (California on Fire, Pluribus), Diane Mercer (Arrested Development, Politically Incorrect), Alison Tatlock (A Gifted Man, Halt and Catch Fire), and Jenn Carroll (Men of a Certain Age, Bay State).

Season two of the show was already ordered before the show premiered. Pluribus premiered November 7th, 2025 on Apple TV with the finale airing December 24, 2025, totaling of 9 episodes for the first season. From the first season alone, the show received over 24 award show wins and 59 nominations. Apple TV’s viewing surged this past December due to Pluribus.

Production for season two of the hit series has begun in Albuquerque, New Mexico. There is no official premiere date set yet for season two of Pluribus. Stayed tuned for more updates to follow.