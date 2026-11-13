The contemporary romance novel Before I Let Go has officially be ordered as a TV series by Peacock, according to Deadline. With this announcement, new cast members has been added onto the show.

Teyonah Parris (WandaVision, Candyman) was officially casted as Yasmen Wade, the female main protagonist, along with Danielle Brooks (The Couple Purple, Orange Is the New Black) casted as a series regular, playing as best friend of Yasmen, Hendrix Barry. These are the first two actresses announced to be in the TV series.

The original creator for Before I Let Go is award-winning novelist Kennedy Ryan (Reel, Score). She is a best-selling author who has written over 30 books. She is the first Black author to win in the romance category for the RITA and Audie awards. Ryan will also serve as executive producer for the show.

The co-showrunners and writers for the book TV adaption of Before I Let Go are Attica Locke (Little Fires Everywhere, When They See Us) and Tembi Locke (Sliders, Eureka). Also set to serve as executive producers is singer John Legend (La La Land, Soul Men), Mike Jackson (Monster, Underground), Ty Stiklorius (Daylight, The Charlie Puth Show), Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, Sparkle), and Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, The Best Man), Dominique Telson (The Best of Enemies, Premature).

The story will follow a second chance romance between main characters Yasmen and Josiah who were previously married, now co-parenting their two kids while managing their jobs and finding their way back together.

This book was featured on numerous best romances of the year lists, along with being on the New York Times best seller list. Before I Let Go is first of Ryan’s Skyland Series, with This Could Be Us and Can’t Get Enough that follows.

Currently there is no official premiere date set for Before I Let Go. Stayed tuned for more updated to follow.