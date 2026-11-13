London’s Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation involving British comedian and television personality David Walliams (Little Britain, Come Fly with Me) following allegations of serious sexual offenses. According to Deadline, the investigation comes after ITV News and The Guardian published reports containing allegations of sexual misconduct involving young women and teenage girls.

Deadline notes authorities confirmed receiving several allegations of non-recent serious sexual offenses involving a man in his 50s. Although police did not publicly name Walliams, reporting has identified him as the subject of the investigation.

Police clarified that the allegations under investigation are separate from those published earlier this week. However, detectives are reviewing the reports to determine whether they contain evidence of additional offenses.

The earlier reports included allegations that Walliams used his celebrity status to allegedly pursue young women and teenage girls for sexual purposes. Some women alleged that he contacted them through professional opportunities, including connections to Britain’s Got Talent. The reports included allegations involving girls as young as 15.

After the reports were published, Britain’s Got Talent producer Fremantle encouraged anyone who believes they experienced wrongdoing to come forward. However, the company has not announced a formal investigation into the allegations.

Walliams has denied all allegations against him. In a statement to ITV News, he said he had not broken the law and rejected the accusations against him.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, encouraged anyone who believes they have experienced a sexual offense to contact authorities, regardless of when the alleged incident occurred. He also emphasized that specialist officers are available to provide support throughout the reporting process.

The investigation comes during a week of additional developments involving allegations against British entertainment figures. Television personality Russell Brand was sentenced to more than ten years in prison for rape and sexual assault, while The Times reported new allegations against him from six additional women.

Police have not announced any charges against Walliams. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review the allegations and gather further information.