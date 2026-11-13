According to The Hollywood Reporter, Savannah Guthrie (Now You See Me 2, Princess Power) is set to extend her contract with NBC News. The popular co-anchor of NBC’sToday show has been in the news as much as she’s reported the news this year. Earlier this year, Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home. Nancy Guthrie is presumed dead, though her remains have never been found. Nancy was 84 years old and in poor health.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Feb. 10, doorbell footage of a masked man approaching her home on the night of her disappearance was made public. No suspect was ever identified. Notes were sent to local news outlets demanding Bitcoin for Nancy’s safe return; the second note did not demand money but stated that Nancy died shortly after her abduction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second note reads, in full: “Guthrie Family, We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you can all find peace. We are truly sorry.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Savannah Guthrie returned to the NBC morning show in April. Craig Melvin (Saturday Night’s Main Event, MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin) is her co-anchor on The Today Show. Guthrie will co-host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with her usual collaborators, Hoda Kotb (The Other Two, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Al Roker (The Big Year, Kung Fu Panda 3). This Thanksgiving will mark the 100th anniversary of the procession. The Thanksgiving Day Macy’s parade started in 1924, but it took a three-year hiatus during World War II.