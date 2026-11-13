The Film Independent Spirit Awards recently announced their 2027 co-hosts: comedian duo Kate Berlant and John Early.

Long time collaborators and friends, Berlant and Early first met over a decade ago. Since then, they have established a unique brand of absurdist and satirical comedy, whether it be a podcast (Poog), a film (Maddie’s Secret), a sketch series (555), or a comedy special (Would It Kill You to Laugh?), the latter of which earned them an Emmy nomination.

Their notable comedic stylings evidently precede themselves, enough so that it put them on the Film Independent Spirit Awards’ radar. President of the organization Juan Davis called them “two of the funniest, strangest, and brilliantly unpredictable performers working today.” He went on to proclaim that the organization expects this year to “shake things up, break a few rules and have some fun along the way.”

The comedians themselves made a statement, expressing their enthusiasm and eagerness to co-host:

We’ve always been obsessed with awards shows, and we’re so honored we get to host the coolest one. Tune in to see if we choke under pressure!

This will be the 42nd annual celebration of the award show. It is scheduled to take place at the Hollywood Palladium on March 6th, 2027.