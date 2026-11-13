While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Dornan revealed his reaction to being cast as Aargon in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, admitting, “I cried. I actually cried.” This comes after it was announced that Dornan is taking over the role originally played by Viggo Mortensen in this upcoming Lord of the Rings movie. He also added the following:

It’s like a dream. It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films.

Afterward, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor revealed that he had wrapped filming on the film three weeks earlier, stating that he considered working on the film an “incredible experience,” before then saying:

“[I’m] incredibly honored and had a brilliant time. I hope people welcome our story into that world because a lot of people care about it, and I really realize that. But yeah, hopefully we’ve done a good job of it.”

The Hunt for Gollum is being directed by Gollum actor Andy Serkis, who is also returning to play the titular character. In addition to Dornan and Serkis, the cast also includes Leo Woodall, Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Lee Pace.