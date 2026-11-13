Star Wars turns 50 years old next year, and Lucasfilm just announced the perfect celebration. The original 1977 Star Wars, or A New Hope, will be released in theaters next year in several formats. The film will show in IMAX 70mm, Digital IMAX, 70mm, 35mm, and 4DX as well as standard screens. The film will be the original 1977 version of the film, not the widely accessible special edition. The film will start playing on February 19, 2027.

As an added bonus for the anniversary, Lucasfilm will release a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of A New Hope, which will include archival footage and audio captured when shooting the original film. The film is titled The Hero Awakens and is directed by R.J. Cutler. The documentary will drop on Disney+ on Star Wars Day: May 4, 2027.

Besides those, there are still other Star Wars projects to look forward to for its 50th anniversary. Ahsoka season 2 airs on Disney+ beginning January 20, and Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shwan Levy hits theaters on May 28. Lucasfilm co-president Lynwen Brennan said, “It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen. We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long—from the releases of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Starfighter to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to Star Wars fans everywhere.”