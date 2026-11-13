A new trailer has been released for Pixar’s next feature, Gatto, from Luca director Enrico Casarosa. The trailer offers a clearer look at the film’s feline-centric cast and the Venice, Italy, setting. The trailer also provides more plot details, including its cat characters stealing tuna from humans, the protagonist dealing with his nine lives as a cat, and his bond with a human violinist. The trailer also offers an extensive look at the film’s distinctive animation style, blending Pixar’s signature CG animation with a 2D, hand-painted watercolor look not seen in previous Pixar movies.

Here’s the full plot synopsis taken from an official press release:

“In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city Venice, Italy, Nero (voiced by Mark Ruffalo) begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco (voiced by Laurence Fishburne), the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship with Maja, a local street musician. With his last life on the line and some help from Maja, Nero may finally discover his true purpose – unless Venice gets the better of him first.”

In addition to Ruffalo and Fishburne, the film’s voice cast includes Bianca Babaşa, Sherry Cola, John Turturro, Rumen Sali Shopov, Rhys Darby, Isabella Rossellini, Jamie Demetriou, Jason Schwartzman, Saverio Raimondo, and Jason Mantzoukas. Matt Jones, Austin Madison, Beatrice Manfredi, Jesse Andrews, Tracey Ullman, and Marco Calvani are also part of the voice cast.

It was also recently announced that showing before every screening of Gatto will be a new short in the Finding Nemo franchise, titled Loving Dory, which will feature Ellen DeGeneres returning as the voice of the titular blue tang. The short is directed by Lou Hamou-Lhadj.

Gatto will be released on March 5, 2027. The new trailer can be viewed below: