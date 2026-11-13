NBC has officially announced the next three-part crossover event involving Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. According to ScreenRant, the crossover will air on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2027, bringing together characters from all three series for a new investigation.

The upcoming event will center on a suspect connected to the death of a patient at Chicago Med. As the investigation unfolds, firefighters, police officers and medical professionals from across the franchise will work together to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

The crossover will mark the third consecutive year that all three One Chicago series have participated in a shared storyline and the sixth three-show crossover overall.

The franchise began with Chicago Fire in 2012, followed by Chicago P.D. in 2013 and Chicago Med in 2015. Over the years, the three shows have frequently had interconnected storylines and appearances from characters across the franchise.

The previous three-part crossover, which aired in 2026, followed Firehouse 51 responding to an emergency involving a passenger jet that suddenly went silent in midair. The incident eventually developed into a larger investigation requiring assistance from the city’s police officers and medical personnel.

Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney (The Vampire Diaries, Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman) as Kelly Severide, David Eigenberg (Sex and the City, And Just Like That…, A Perfect Murder) as Christopher Herrmann and Miranda Rae Mayo (Blood & Oil, Pretty Little Liars, True Detective) as Stella Kidd.

Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe (Californication, Thelma & Louise, G.I. Jane) as Hank Voight, Patrick John Flueger (The 4400, Footloose, The Princess Diaries) as Adam Ruzek and Marina Squerciati (Gossip Girl, It’s Complicated, Marshall) as Kim Burgess.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med stars S. Epatha Merkerson (Law & Order, Lackawanna Blues, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure) as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt (The Bear, X-Men: First Class, Frost/Nixon) as Daniel Charles and Jessy Schram (Once Upon a Time, Falling Skies, Nashville) as Hannah Asher.

The three series returned for their latest seasons on Oct. 7, 2026. According to Variety, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med currently rank as NBC’s three highest-performing shows of the new television season.

The franchise has also experienced several recent cast developments. Chicago Fire saw the departure of longtime cast member Joe Miñoso (Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med) during its 300th episode, while Chicago Med is preparing for the return of Colin Donnell (Arrow, The Affair, Anything Goes) as Dr. Connor Rhodes in December.

The One Chicago franchise was developed by Dick Wolf (Law & Order, FBI, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), whose television universe also includes the Law & Order franchise. The franchise previously expanded with Chicago Justice, which aired for one season in 2017.

The three-part One Chicago crossover will air Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC. All three episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.