Fableis an immersive open-world action-RPG, where the players decide what type of hero they wish to become and their choices shape their story. It is a reboot of the franchise with an entirely different storyline into the world of Albion.

Players can fully customize their Hero’s appearance and wield a variety of powerful weapons from ranged to close-combat to magical. There are bandits they may encounter and fight against, but also mythical creatures and beast to keep an eye out for. The reboot includes new enemies for players to study and defeat, including trolls, hobbes, and balverines.

How their Hero is perceived by those around them depends entirely on the type of person the player shapes themselves. They can obtain wealth as a landlord or become a skilled blacksmith. Players can even romance multiple villagers, start families, and witness how their actions affect their reputation.

A new gameplay trailer has released for the reboot, beginning with an ominous line from the Hero tracking the woman who attacked their village. Arden, the companion seen tagging alongside the player, speaks of a woman named Isabelle, who is behind what happened to the player’s home village.

The trailer highlights the level of catastrophic destruction that other hero’s are capable off. Combat shows the player being able to teleport close to their enemies, seamlessly switching from melee, ranged, and magical attacks.

Fable promises to be another memorable game in the franchise with a detailed storyline and a unique cast of characters to encounter. Players should keep in mind that in Albion a hero’s reputation is everything. They can choose to uphold a moral code, completely noble acts, or make questionable choices that affect their relationship to those around them as well as the world itself.

Fans of the franchise can already start pre-ordering the game to earn in-game content such as a Wild Flower Bouquet, Toy Chicken, and the Scones & Jam Picnic Hamper. It will be available of Xbox, PS5, and PC players on February 23, 2027.