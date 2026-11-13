Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer is preparing for its fifth and final season, with newly revealed episode titles that offer clues about Mickey Haller’s next legal battle. According to ScreenRant, the upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes and is reportedly expected to premiere in March 2027.

The series follows defense attorney Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven, 6 Underground, A Man Called Otto), as he navigates complicated criminal cases throughout Los Angeles. The final season will adapt Michael Connelly’s (The Lincoln Lawyer, The Brass Verdict, The Reversal) 2023 novel Resurrection Walk.

According to What’s on Netflix, several episode titles have been revealed, including “Article 1, Section 9,” “Artemisia,” “Roots,” “Table 12,” “Sucker Punch,” “Chemistry Problem,” “Do or Die,” “Footprints,” “Overtime” and “Resurrection Walk.”

Although the order of most episodes has not been confirmed, “Sucker Punch” will serve as the fifth episode, while “Chemistry Problem” will be the sixth. Several of the titles provide hints about the legal challenges and personal developments Mickey will encounter during the final season.

Season five will continue from the fourth season’s finale, which introduced Mickey’s previously unknown half-sister, Emi Finch, played by Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, The Avengers, Stumptown). Emi approaches Mickey seeking assistance with a wrongful conviction case, setting up the central storyline for the final season.

Smulders, who initially appeared as a guest star in the fourth season finale, has been promoted to a series regular for season five. Netflix is also reportedly developing a potential spinoff centered on her character.

The episode title “Artemisia” references Emi’s full first name, while “Article 1, Section 9” refers to the habeas corpus clause of the U.S. Constitution, which plays a role in Mickey’s legal strategy in the novel. The title “Resurrection Walk” also directly references Connelly’s book.

The series also stars Neve Campbell (Scream, Party of Five, House of Cards), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother, Love Bites), Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids, The Quad, Jericho) and Angus Sampson (Insidious, Fargo, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Additional cast members joining the final season include Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black, Doom Patrol, Jane the Virgin), Richard Cabral (American Crime, Mayans M.C., End of Watch), Steve Howey (Shameless, Reba, True Lies), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Psych, Major League) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, The Three Stooges, Red Notice).

The series was developed for television by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice, Ally McBeal), with Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife, Wisdom of the Crowd) and Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South, Lie to Me) serving as co-showrunners. Humphrey and Rodriguez also wrote the season premiere and series finale.

Filming for the fifth season concluded in July 2026, with the series now preparing for its final chapter.

Although The Lincoln Lawyer is reportedly expected to return in March 2027, Netflix has not officially confirmed a premiere date.