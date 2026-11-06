Paul Bettany To Play Leading Role In Netflix’s Supernatural Series ‘Pagans’

Netflix is expanding the cast of its upcoming series Pagans, with Paul Bettany (WandaVision, A Knight’s Tale) joining the supernatural drama in a leading role opposite Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Beef), according to Deadline.

Along with Bettany and Yeun, Sabine Grace (Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Ron Forever), Logan Kim (The Walking Dead: Dead City, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Marin Ireland (The Terror, The Last Day), and Intae Kim (Sherlock Holmes and the Diamond in Disguise, Best Medicine) have also been announced as part of the cast of Pagans.

Pagans is a supernatural drama that examines the darker side of family dynamics. The series follows Gus, played by Yeun, a single father who raises his two children alone after the unfortunate death of his wife. Although his son Nate, played by Logan Kim, acts like an average child, his daughter, Alice, played by Grace, seems to be the opposite. The relationship between Gus and his daughter already has tension, but it becomes something sinister as Gus tries to connect with her more.

Bettany will be playing Mag, a charming stranger. Ireland will be playing Janelle, a single mother. Intae Kim will be playing Casey, the younger brother to Gus.

Pagans was created by Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing, Patriots Day). Additionally, Zetumer is an executive producer and serves as showrunner for the series. Drew Goddard (High Potential, Project Hail Mary) and Sarah Esberg (Project Hail Mary, If Beale Street Could Talk) via Goddard Textiles, Jonathan van Tulleken (Cape Fear, Dope Thief), Erica Kay (Black Rabbit, Dead Ringers) and Yeun via Celadon Pictures, and Christina Oh (Bubble & Squeak, Lucy Dacus: Ankles) also executive produce for the series.

Bettany is an Emmy-nominated actor, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Marvel’s WandaVision, available on Disney+.

UTA and Affirmative Entertainment represent Bettany.