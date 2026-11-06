Premiere Date Announced For Season Two Of ‘Off Campus’

Prime Video has just announced the official premiere date for the upcoming season two series of Off Campus. The popular hockey romance is created by Louisa Levy (Dead and Other Details, The Flight Attendant), who is also the co-showrunner along with Gina Fattore (Gaslit, Dare Me).

Following from season one, the brand new season will center actress Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal) as Allie Hayes and Stephen Kayln (Gen V, Cruel Intentions) as Dean Di Laurentis as the the main couple. A social media post featuring the two main leads for season two, Allie and Dean, has been released.

The Off Campus series follows four star hockey players as they practice and compete in collegiate hockey and attempt to pass their classes, all along with trying to date while maintaining their close friendships before graduation.

Off Campus is based on the hit novel series of the same name, Off Campus, written by best-selling author Elle Kennedy (Good Girl Complex, Bad Girl Reputation). Kennedy is a USA Today and New York Time best selling author, who has sold over 10 million of globally just off of the Off Campus book series alone. Kennedy’s upcoming book release, Bad Idea, will feature Ivy Di Laurentis and AJ Connelly. Bad Idea will release on March 17th, 2027. Ivy Di Laurentis the daughter of Dean Di Laurentis.

The first season starred Ella Bright (Malory Towers, Holmes & Watson) as Hannah Wells and Belmont Camelias (Based on a True Story, Saved by the Bell) as Garrett Graham, based on Kennedy’s book The Deal. The second season will be based off of Kennedy’s third book of the Off Campus series, The Score. The book order of the series is noted to be different from the TV series. Kennedy’s second book, The Mistake, centers Logan and Grace, but will be featured in the third season instead. John Logan is played by Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History) and Grace Ivers (The Agency, Insomnia) is played by India Fowler. Folwer will be making her Off Campus debut this upcoming season.

Other main cast previously announced is Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving) as John Tucker, the last of the four hockey stars. Supporting cast includes Julia Sarah Stone (Allure, Come True) as Jules, Khobe Clarke (Cruel Intentions, Firefly Lane) as Beau Maxwell, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds, Agatha All Along) as Dexter. Set to guest star this season is Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Doctor Odyssey) as Scarlett, Charlie Evans (Leave the World Behind, Paradise) as Hunter Davenport, and Shay Rudolph (The Baby-Sitters Club, The Present) as Summer Di Laurentis.

Off Campus was first released on Prime Video on May 13th, 2026. Upon the series premiere, the show was third most viewed debut TV series of any show in Prime Video history.

Season two of Off Campus will premiere worldwide on Prime Video April 28th, 2027. Currently all 8 episodes of the first season of Off Campus are available to stream now on Prime Video.