How It’s Done, Done, Done: ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Makes A Dramatic Entrance Back On Netflix With A Six-Episoded Series

It would seem that Netflix is about to get a return of its global phenomenon, K-Pop Demon Hunters, but in a six-episode format. According to Screenrant, the well-renowned film has made a huge impact on the platform, having surpassed over 600 million views across the globe and having stayed as the number one movies across . The plot of the film focuses on Huntrix, a band of three: Rumi, voiced by Arden Cho (Teen Wolf, Avatar: The Last Airbender); Mira, voiced by May Hong (Fantasmas, Hack); and Zoey, voiced by Ji-young Yoo (Until Dawn, Freaky Tales), who challenge the demonic forces of Gwi-Ma, voiced by Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game, The Magnificent Seven), while protecting the world.

Reported byScreenrant, another factor behind the massive popularity of K-Pop: Demon Hunters is its extensive soundtrack. The characters’ singing voices were performed by real-life artists EJAE (League of Legends, Saturday Night Live), Audrey Nuna (Comic Sans, Trench), and Rei Ami (Dictator, Snowcone), driving the songs to accumulate millions of streams. The standout track from the film’s playlist, which continues to top the listening charts, is “Golden”, which has accumulated one billion streams and views across numerous platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

As stated by Screenrant, it has been over a year since its release, and since then numerous small projects centered around the film have emerged on Netflix, with prime examples being the three-episode series, K-Pop Toy Creations, centering around a ‘young filmmaker’ making stop-motion mini episodes based on events from the film. Another example is Play Games With Us, another stop-motion project which offers competitors and challenges from the film.

While details regarding the plot and release date of the K-Pop: Demon Hunters miniseries remain under wraps, capturing the film’s signature passion and energy could easily deliver another massive success, energizing and expanding its already passionate fanbase.