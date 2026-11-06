Ryan Adams Announces New Album Animal For February 2027 Release, Shares Lead Single “Amethyst”

Today, on his 52nd birthday, seven-time Grammy nominee Ryan Adams announces Animal, a ten-track album out February 12, 2027, on his own PAX-AM label. The first single, “Amethyst”, is out now and the album is available to pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital.

Animal is an almost entirely solo record. Adams played drums, bass, guitars, piano, synths, percussion and harmonica himself, and wrote every song. He produced and mixed the album with Dror Mohar, who also engineered it, and it was mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound.

Long-time friend Daniel Clarke adds synths to “Jesus Christ”, “Animal” and “Jesus H”, and Hammond B3 to “Soon”, where J.C. Khul’s saxophone carries the coda. Lead single “Amethyst” is the album’s most direct statement: a bruised, funny and defiant look at the music business, aging and survival that ends with Adams naming himself “the ghost in the attic … the color of driftwood and amethyst”.

Animal follows a prolific run of PAX-AM releases and the 25th-anniversary re-imagination of his debut Heartbreaker in 2025. Fans can expect a run of exclusive vinyl variants and bundles at ryanadamsanimal.com, with further singles and visuals to come before release.

Animals Track List