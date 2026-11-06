Prime Video Releases An Official Teaser For Its New Series ‘Criminal’

Prime Video has released an official teaser for its new series Criminal. The series debut in just two months which means we will not have to wait too long to watch the series. The rest of the first look images can be seen at the bottom of the article.

For those who don’t know, Criminal is a series that tells a story about two friends Leo Patterson and Ricky Lawless. The pair have different goals in mind, one wants to fight their way out of the world of crime, while the other wants to follow in their father’s footsteps and become a notorious criminal. However, it all changes when Ricky’s brother Tracey returns into the picture and the past begins to catch up to Ricky. The series will be full of gunfights, heists, and romance, along with the question of who will make it out alive? The series is based on the graphic novel series under the same name, the authors Ed Brubaker (Batman: Caped Crusader, The Falcon and the Winter Solider) and Sean Phillips (Marvel Zombies, Batman: Black and White) will also serve as executive producers for the series.

The cast consists of Charlie Hunnam (Monster, The Search for the Silver Lining), Adria Arjona (Onslaught, Splitsville), Emilia Clarke (Next Life, Ponies), Luke Evans (The Party, The Housewife), Michael Mando (I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario), Richard Jenkins (DTF St. Louis, IF), John Hawkes (The Lowdown, Lista), Shylo Molina (Eternally Yours, On the Line), Gus Halper (Unabomber, The Shards), Brayden Gleave (Ghost of the Game, Viewfinder), Bennett Curran (Valentino Flip Flops, Horse Head), Ansel Carpenter (The Backwoods, American Baby), Dominic Burgess (Get Jiro!, Grey’s Anatomy), Ryan Paynter (Marshals, Frog Jam), Michael Xavier (The Jealous Bride, Wild Cards), Drew Powell (Criminal Minds, Sticky), Katie Stevens (Providence Falls, Fantasy Island), and Mac Brandt (The Rookie, Tracker).

The series will be released in two parts, with part one coming out on January 13, 2026 and part two will release on January 27, 2026. Part one will be titled: “Coward” and part two will be titled: “Lawless.”