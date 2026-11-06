Honkai: Nexus Anima Launches Spring 2027, Final Closed Beta Test Starts November 25; Sign-ups Open Now

Honkai is the space-faring opera by miHoYo that started with Honkai: Impact, then moved to Honkai: Star Rail, and now to a brand-new game in the ever-expanding Hoyoverse. Honkai: Nexus Anima is the newest installment in the series, but instead of fighting gods and saving humanity with your friends, you’re capturing creatures in the town of Iia. Honkai: Nexus Anima is releasing in Spring of 2027 for PC, Android, and iOS and is in its final closed beta test. If you’re interested, sign up now, as it starts November 25.

Honkai: Nexus Anima is an open-world creature-catching adventure RPG set in the Honkai universe and heavily inspired by Pokémon. The game is in its final closed beta, so you can sign up and experience what it has to offer. This time, it features more captivating stories, distinctive gameplay, and richer exploration than any before it, painting a fuller picture of the world of Honkai: Nexus Anima. Along with unlocking new chapters, players will meet new faces — some companions, others formidable rivals. Each brings their own past and stance, adding more unknowns and possibilities to the journey ahead. Your journey begins in Iia, where it will reveal more of itself: from the stately halls of a traditional bank, to the bustling floors of a high-rise office building, all the way to a breezy lighthouse island. Along with that, you can experience all the different Animas, unlock new interactions, and battle. Since it takes place in the Honkai universe, you can expect to see familiar faces and even do battle with and against them.

The final closed beta is a limited-slot test that wipes all data at the end and will be available for PC, Android, and iOS. So if you’re interested, now’s the time: the final closed beta begins on November 25, and sign-ups are open. Honkai: Nexus Anima is set for Spring 2027 for PC, Android, and iOS. Don’t miss out- sign up now.