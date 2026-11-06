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Coheed And Cambria Announces S.S. Neverender Beyond The Black Rainbow Cruise Festival 2027 Featuring Glassjaw, Anthony Green, Nekrogoblikon & More

By Cait Stoddard,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUFro_1GoHwvOE00

Coheed and Cambria announces S.S. NEVERENDER: BEYOND THE BLACK RAINBOW, the fourth iteration of their celebrated cruise festival. In partnership with Sixthman, the cruise is set to sail through the Caribbean from Miami to Grand Cayman from November 2 to November 7 2027.

Coinciding with the festival’s announcement, Coheed and Cambria also announced its lineup featuring performances from themselves along with Glassjaw, Joyce Manor, The Home Team, Hail The Sun, Anthony Green, Hot Water Music, Wheatus, Big Boy, Foxy Shazam, Initiate, Nekrogoblikon, Eidola, Held., Wolves of Glendale, Cicada Rhythm, Mr. Dinkle, Fartbarf, Sir & Sol

In addition to those performances, the cruise has organized a full theatrical performance of The Amory Wars on board, as well as other immersive activities. Come aboard and make some Neverending memories, and form friendships that last a lifetime. Sign up for the presale now for priority access to the best available cabins before bookings open to the public on November 18 at 2:00 P.m. ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7yRL_1GoHwvOE00

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz Boston

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