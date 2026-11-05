Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Joins Comeback Kid On New Single & Video “Shedding Season”

Canadian hardcore heroes Comeback Kid are about to unleash their eighth studio album, Chosen Hell, on Friday, November 6, through SharpTone Records in the U.S. and Dine Alone Records in Canada. Just ahead of the album’s arrival, the band has shared the official music video for the focus track ”Shedding Season,” featuring Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox.

As a whole, the ditty finds LaPlante bringing her unmistakable vocal intensity to Comeback Kid’s signature blend of aggressive, melodic hardcore. The track is one of two guest appearances on Chosen Hell, which also features Brendan Garrone of Incendiary on ”Yesterday’s Gone.” “Shedding Season’ is about peeling back the stress, drama, and pain that we’ve been carrying on through life with,” says singer Andrew Neufeld. ”

The artist adds: It’s about the specific or period in life where the decision is made to set ourselves free from harmful weight that we have lived in up until that point. It is about defining that moment and feeling confident in the choice to move forward leaving it behind.