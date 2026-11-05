Harry Styles at Soldier Field on June 5

An additional night filled with style is coming to Chicago! Harry Styles is returning to Chicago with an additional date on his “Together, Together Tour,” in promotion of his album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. His fifth concert is scheduled for June 5, 2027, at Soldier Field.

In 2010, English-born Harry Styles auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist at 16-years-old. He was eliminated as a solo artist, but judges grouped him with other solo artists on the show, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, to create the group One Direction. One Direction placed third on The X Factor and became one of the best-selling boy bands in history. One Direction released many major albums like Up All Night, Take Me Home, and Midnight Memories. They sold over 70 million records globally and became the first British band to have their first four albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2016, the band separated and began focusing on their solo careers.

That year, Styles signed with Columbia Records and launched an independent record label, Erksine Records. In 2017, he made his solo artist debut with his album Harry Styles, with his single, “Sign of the Times,” reaching No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. Following his solo debut, he came out with albums Fine Line (2019), Harry’s House (2022), and Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally (2026). Throughout his career he has won major awards, some including three Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

His “Together, Together Tour” began in May 2026, three years after his last tour, and is scheduled to run until August 2027. He has five shows scheduled for Chicago. Prepare yourselves, as Harry Styles is bringing another high-energy and interactive show to Chicago!





