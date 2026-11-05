AI-Generated Movie Includes Performance By Grimes

It has been announced that a completely AI-generated movie is set to release in US theaters on December 4th, 2026. Musician and Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes will cameo in the film, completely generated of course.

The movie, titled Gods Don’t Give Gifts, is being put together by a YouTuber who goes by the username “Gossip Goblin,” although his real name is Zack London. London got his Bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology at Pitzer College, though he has spent most of his career in tech. London is evidently independently distributing the AI-generated project, which is apparently going to be a sci-fi anthology film. The contents of its narrative sees a focus on transhumanist technology. Ostensibly, it is about cyborgs. Additionally, London is submitting this fully AI-generated production to the Oscars for Best Animated Film.

A trailer as well as multiple preview clips have been released online. Most recently, a new preview clip showcases Grimes’ featured inclusion. This will be Grimes’ first ever appearance in a movie, though only her voice is not AI-generated. She will be playing the role of “ Zayinth Alda ,” which appears to be some kind of pompous, wealthy aristocrat, dressed in a skeletal fashion. London approached Grimes, a vocal advocate of artificial intelligence, through mutual acquaintances.