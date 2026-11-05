Rush Announce May 2027 Sphere Residency In Las Vegas

According to Consequence, Canadian rock band Rush will be bringing their reunion tour to Las Vegas’ Sphere for a residency beginning in May 2027. Dubbed “Elevate From the Norm,” the run of shows will see Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Anika Nilles and Loren Gold expand on their current touring production with new visuals designed specifically for Sphere.

Musically, the shows will feature performances of 2112 and Moving Pictures in their entirety, along with other fan favorites. Rush’s Sphere residency will launch with five shows taking place on May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, 2027. Artist Presale: Wednesday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. Fans can register through Seated to receive a unique presale code. General On-Sale: Friday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

Rush Sphere Show Dates

5/21 – 30, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson