Cage The Elephant Announce New Album Dying In Reverse For February 2027 Release, Share New Single “Make It Easy”

The multi-Grammy Award-winning rock band Cage The Elephant have announced their new album, Dying In Reverse, will be be released on February 5, 2027 through Big Loud Rock. The circumstances surrounding Dying In Reverse are markedly different from those of the band’s previous album, Neon Pill, which was written and recorded across a turbulent period in Matthew Shultz‘s life and ultimately completed as he emerged on the other side of it.

Where that record involved revisiting and reconciling material created under vastly different circumstances, the new album began with the band looking squarely ahead, invigorated by a new creative process and excited about what they were making together. “This record turned out to be such a special one for us. It’s without a doubt, one of the most creatively gratifying experiences we’ve had as a group yet. After all these years already remaining so tightly knit, it really does feel like this album managed to pull us even closer together,” said Schultz.

Following the album announcement, the band has shared their latest tune, “Make It Easy” and as a whole, the ditty is a stunner thanks to the band proving how much they have grown musically through the killer instrumentation and dynamic vocal performance. Surely, “Make It Easy” is a excellent taste of what the upcoming album will sound like.

Dying in Reverse Track List

1. Influence

2. Make It Easy

3. Beaches In Tennessee

4. Wound Up

5. Dying In Reverse

6. Leave The Light On

7. I Love You Anyway

8. Cherry Cola

9. Crossfaded

10. Why U Keeping Me Around

11. Give Me One Good Reason

12. Wear The Daylight

Photo Credit: Owen Ela