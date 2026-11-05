Hatebreed Unleash Thrilling New Single & Video “Decisions Become Destinies”

The studied, imitated, but never replicated, the Grammy-nominated hardcore legends Hatebreed will drop their long-awaited studio album FATAL PARADOXthis Friday, November 6 through the new label BLKIIBLK. And now, the band has unleash the fangs-baring track, “Decisions Become Destinies.”

As a whole, the song kicks off with a teeth-rattling bassline before erupting into a moshpit-inducing anthem that is complete with the band’s signature plate-shifting musical breakdowns. “On the cusp of the new Hatebreed album, Fatal Paradox, coming out, we’re excited to drop one of the most personal songs on the album, ‘Decisions Become Destinies.’ It sums up where HATEBREED is as we’re about to come back hard for this next chapter!” said the band.

Hatebreed have remained a fixture of the hardcore and metal scenes for the better part of three decades. After writing the playbook with their genre-defining releases Under The Knife (1996) and Satisfaction Is The Death Of Desire (1997), HATEBREED continued to carry the banner for metallic hardcore with albums like Perseverance (2002), The Rise of Brutality (2003), and Supremacy (2006) dominating charts globally.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz