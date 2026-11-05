Al Jourgensen Reveals Ministry’s Final Show To Take Place On October 30, 2027 In Inglewood, California

According to Loudwire, it has been announced that the industrial legends Ministry will play their last-ever show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The news was revealed by Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen at the end of a lengthy interview with Licorice Pizza Records.

The singer says it is not going to be a sad event and even suggested that musicians outside the band’s current lineup may be joining Ministry onstage. During the interview, Jourgensen was careful not to give too much and did not name any support acts while acknowledging that he really is ready to retire the band, despite having already made such a promise twice in Ministry’s career.

In fact, he’s so excited to put the band to rest that he exclaims, “I’m going to be in my fucking house before they even let people backstage.” Host Lyndsey Parker jokes about a helicopter exit, to which Jourgensen quips, “[Comedian] Bill Burr will helicopter me home.”

\Talking more about what he expects from the night, the Ministry leader adds, “A lot of people that have said that I’ve influenced them and all that… the whole night is going to be a procession of just people saying goodbye.” Describing the final gig, he further reveals, “But the last show’s gonna be a lot of people you know that are going be saying ‘hey’ and jamming with us and it’ll be fun.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat