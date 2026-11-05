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Music
Jesse Welles Addresses 2026 Midterm Election In New Impromptu Track
By Cait Stoddard,7 days ago
According to social media, musician Jesse Wells surprised his fan with a new track that addresses the 2026 midterm elections. The Instagram real of the performance sees the artist playing multiple instruments while singing his heart out about the political aspect of taxes. While listening, the performance clearly shows how Welles feels about the topic and for the music, the country and folk vibe matches the emotional depth of the political theme.