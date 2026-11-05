Ozzfest Announces 2027 Return With Three Shows Set In U.S., UK & Mexico

According to Blabbermouth, the wait is over because it has been announced that Ozzfest will return in 2027 with one-day festivals in the United States, United Kingdom and Mexico. As of now, no artists have been announced for any of the three dates. An “Early Bat” pre-sale begins Friday, November 6, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.

The first date will take place on July 10 at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes outside of London. The U.S. event will occur September 11 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California and the final 2027 staging of Ozzfest will happen on September 18 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City.

Sharon Osbourne, who co-founded Ozzfest with her late husband Ozzy Osbourne, stated, “Ozzy was the first to launch his own traveling metal festival. And Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy.” The 2027 Ozzfest dates will be the first for the fest since a one-day fest on December 31st, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The festival launched in 1996