HBO’s ‘Lanterns’ Sets February 2027 Release Date For 4K UHD, Blu-ray And DVD

HBO’s DC Universe series Lanterns, starring Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Bloodline, Super 8) and Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge, The Underground Railroad, Mufasa: The Lion King), has officially announced a physical media release date. According to ScreenRant, the first season will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning Feb. 9, 2027.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment confirmed that the release will include all eight episodes of the first season, along with the show’s Inside the Episode installments. Additional exclusive special features will also be included, although specific details have not yet been announced.

Lanterns follows Hal Jordan, played by Chandler, and John Stewart, played by Pierre, as the two Green Lanterns navigate their roles within the DC Universe. The series expands the superhero franchise introduced in James Gunn’s (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, Superman) 2025 film Superman.

The first season concluded with John embracing the Green Lantern ring and fully taking on his superhero identity. Pierre is expected to reprise the role in the upcoming 2027 film Man of Tomorrow, continuing his character’s storyline within the DC Universe.

Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly, The Rookie) also appeared in the series as Guy Gardner, a role he previously portrayed in Superman. Fillion is expected to return for Man of Tomorrow alongside Pierre.

The series also features Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, No Country for Old Men, Brave), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope, Deadwood, Fear the Walking Dead) and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, The Night Of, Big Little Lies).

Despite the upcoming physical release, HBO and DC Studios have not officially renewed Lanterns for a second season. However, discussions surrounding the show’s future are ongoing.

During an interview, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Conjuring, Shazam!) explained that a decision regarding a potential second season could possibly be made before the end of 2026. Safran also emphasized that the creative team would need to develop a storyline capable of building on the first season before moving forward.

Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers, Watchmen), who co-created and executive produced the first season, previously revealed that showrunner Chris Mundy (Ozark, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Cold Case) had begun working with a writers’ room to explore potential storylines for another season.

Although development discussions have taken place, a second season has not received an official order from HBO.

Lanterns season one will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 9, 2027.