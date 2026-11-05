A Determined Girl And A Dark Secret: Frieda is Changing Official Release Date Trailer

Frieda is angry, more so than would be socially acceptable for a 14 year old girl, but it’s for a good reason. Her sister has been missing for two years and no one is getting any closer to finding her. Living life normally is not an option, mundane things like brushing her teeth will be going well until she gets hit by the harsh realization her sister is gone. With everyone in her village seemingly turning a blind eye and brushing the disappearance off, she comes to the conclusion it’s up to her to find her. Frieda is tired of everyone looking down on her, they underestimate her because of her age, but that doesn’t deter her, it just makes her even more determined to uncover the truth.

It could be simple to turn away a young teenager, but luckily, she is not just any teen. She’s the mayor’s daughter, so ignoring her and her questions will be difficult for the shady people in town. Maybe people don’t agree with her poking around because everyone has something to hide and they’re worried about her shining a light on the secrets they hold closest to them. How much can stay hidden after she begins to interrogate them?

Frieda is Changing is a point and click game that is full with more than adventure, it has emotional twists, people with unclear intentions, and villagers who will send you strange glances on your journey. Help Frieda find her sister, and help her decide “who’s a friend—and who’s a liar with a smile.”

The way you conduct your investigation is up to you, choose to be careful with your words or allow Frieda’s anger speak for her–rightfully so. Whatever you decide, you have to make sure you’re thorough and keep an eye on the clock; midnight will fall sooner than you expect, and Frieda has to get all this done before the full moon rises.

Use every piece of evidence you can conjure up to piece the clues together and find out what truly happened to Frieda’s sister the day she went missing.

Frieda is Changing will be available to play March 8th, 2027 on Steam.