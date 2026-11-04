DIIV at Thalia Hall on April 9

An immersive and emotionally intense atmosphere is coming to Chicago! DIIV will be taking the stage in Chicago with their “ZIRP! The World 2027 Tour.” The concert is scheduled for April 9, 2027, at Thalia Hall.

DIIV is an American indie rock band formed in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2011. It was originally a solo project created by Zachary Cole Smith, who was previously in the bands Beach Fossils and Soft Blacks, but he later recruited his childhood friends to join him. When the band was originally formed, its members were Smith, Andrew Bailey, Devin Ruben Perez, and Colby Hewitt III. Perez left the band in 2017 due to public backlash, and Hewitt left due to struggles in his personal life. The band’s current members are Smith, Bailey, Colin Caulfield, and Ben Newman.

DIIV’s debut album, Oshin, was released in 2012 and made its way to the top 50 albums of that year. After the release of their Deceiver album in 2019, critics and fans noticed a shift from their earlier work. Following this album, DIIV continued to gain new fans, and in 2023 they began playing for wider and larger arena-rock audiences. DIIV’s newest album this year, ZIRP!, was released on Oct. 30. ZIRP! shifts away from the band’s previously brooding atmosphere to a more mainstream alternative rock and pop atmosphere. The album was co-produced with Alexander Guy Cook, an English record producer, to create an album combining shoegaze textures, hyper-focused pop melodies, and electronic elements.

DIIV’s global tour, “ZIRP! The World 2027 Tour,” is in support of the ZIRP! album. They will be touring in North America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and the United Kingdom with 47 announced dates across these regions. Their upcoming show in Chicago will be a night filled with a dreamy and intense experience!





