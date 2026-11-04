Calvin Harris at United Center on May 2

Prepare yourselves for a second night filled with global hits! Calvin Harris is returning to Chicago with an additional concert date on his “North America 2027 Tour.” The second concert is scheduled for May 2, 2027, at the United Center.

Calvin Harris is a globally recognized Scottish DJ, singer, songwriter, and producer. His career has spanned over a decade, which has brought some of the biggest songs including “One Kiss” and “This Is What You Came For” to become global hits. He has collaborated with many notable artists like Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith.

His breakthrough came through MySpace, where he released his debut studio album, I Created Disco, in 2007, which pushed him into the mainstream scene. His music stands out because he doesn’t have a traditional style. Instead, he writes, mixes, and produces to match his beats with notable artists instead of singing the songs himself.

Since his debut, he has created massive global hits that have reached the top of charts and streams. In 2011, “We Found Love” by Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and estimated 4.35 billion streams. One of his most famous hits is “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa, which reached UK No. 1 and received over 4.5 billion streams in 2018. Currently, he receives an estimated 73 million to 80 million monthly streams on Spotify.

His “North America 2027 Tour” is experiencing a surge in demand as it’s his first-ever full-scale North American headlining arena tour. Not only will there be two scheduled shows in Chicago, but there will also be a pre-show party from 6-8 p.m. before his concert on May 2, 2027. The pre-show party will include music, two complimentary drinks included with private bar access, and perks like the photobooth and early merchandise access. Prepare yourselves, as Calvin Harris is bringing a second night of unforgettable beats and lyrics to Chicago!





