🎓 Mustang OK Education Jobs – Multiple Childcare & Teaching Roles

Mustang’s early childhood scene is busy and growing, with several centers hiring right now. If you like working with little ones, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Little Tiny's Childcare

Little Tiny's Childcare Location: Mustang, OK (in person)

Mustang, OK (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the learning for toddlers and preschoolers while coaching other teachers. This role is great if you love curriculum, mentoring staff, and building a warm, inclusive classroom for young kids.

Employer: Little Tiny's Childcare

Little Tiny's Childcare Location: Mustang, OK (in person)

Mustang, OK (in person) Type: Other / not specified full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for infants through preschoolers—planning fun activities, keeping kids safe, and talking with parents. Good fit if you have some childcare experience and want to grow in early childhood education.

Employer: Blessed Childcare LLC

Location: Mustang, OK (in person)

Mustang, OK (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and care for older 1-year-olds and young 2-year-olds in a co-teacher setup, Monday–Friday. You’ll need to pass a fingerprint background check and be willing to complete First Aid/CPR, ELCCT, and Infant Safe Sleep training within 60 days.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—childcare roles in Mustang tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.